Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chris de Burgh tipped for cameo in beloved TV show

Rivals trailer
  • Irish-British singer Chris de Burgh is reportedly set to make a cameo appearance in the second season of Disney+'s hit series Rivals.
  • He is expected to perform his iconic 1986 ballad 'The Lady in Red' in a scene for the show.
  • The song, a major chart-topper, was previously used to soundtrack a dance between characters in the first season of the drama.
  • Producers reportedly sought a romantic number to encapsulate the late Eighties and secured de Burgh himself for the performance.
  • Rivals, adapted from Jilly Cooper’s novel, achieved commercial and critical success with its first season and features a cast including David Tennant and Aidan Turner.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in