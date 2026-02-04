Chris Hemsworth clarifies Alzheimer’s risk after retirement rumours
- Chris Hemsworth revealed in a 2022 documentary series that he has a significantly higher genetic predisposition to developing Alzheimer's disease.
- He inherited two copies of the APOE4 gene, making him 8 to 10 times more likely to develop the condition than the average person.
- Hemsworth initially had concerns about sharing this personal information but later expressed annoyance at reports suggesting he might retire from acting as a result.
- He clarified that the finding was not a “death sentence” and that he was not reconsidering his career.
- His father's Alzheimer's diagnosis has led Hemsworth to re-evaluate his priorities, focusing more on spending time with his family.
