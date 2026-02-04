Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chris Hemsworth clarifies Alzheimer’s risk after retirement rumours

Chris Hemsworth Makes Rare Admission On 15-year Marriage To Elsa Pataky
  • Chris Hemsworth revealed in a 2022 documentary series that he has a significantly higher genetic predisposition to developing Alzheimer's disease.
  • He inherited two copies of the APOE4 gene, making him 8 to 10 times more likely to develop the condition than the average person.
  • Hemsworth initially had concerns about sharing this personal information but later expressed annoyance at reports suggesting he might retire from acting as a result.
  • He clarified that the finding was not a “death sentence” and that he was not reconsidering his career.
  • His father's Alzheimer's diagnosis has led Hemsworth to re-evaluate his priorities, focusing more on spending time with his family.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in