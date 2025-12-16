Chris Hemsworth shares ‘the secret’ to a healthy and happy marriage
- Chris Hemsworth has provided a rare insight into his 15-year marriage to Elsa Pataky.
- The couple, who married in 2010 after three months of dating, have three children: India, 13, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11.
- Speaking on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast, Hemsworth shared the secret to their enduring happy marriage.
- He revealed that their shared 'adventurous spirit' and commitment to 'make time for each other' are key factors.
- Hemsworth highlighted the importance of occasionally stepping away from the demands of family life to focus solely on their relationship.