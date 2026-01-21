Mercy star on why he wanted to be locked in executioner’s chair
- Chris Pratt leads the new sci-fi thriller Mercy, portraying a detective on trial for his wife's murder who must prove his innocence to an advanced AI judge.
- To achieve a realistic performance as a captive, Pratt requested to be confined to an executioner's chair for up to 50 minutes at a time during filming.
- Pratt explained that this self-imposed restriction helped him embody feelings of claustrophobia and being trapped, enhancing his portrayal.
- He stated his desire to challenge himself with a serious role, moving away from the “goofy and guileless” characters he is typically known for.
- The film, which also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Kali Reis, marks a significant career pivot for Pratt, known for comedic roles in franchises like Guardians of the Galaxy.