Chris Pratt admits being ‘fatter’ gained him more laughs in his early career
- Chris Pratt has reflected on his career, describing his journey from sitcom buffoon to action hero and seeing himself as an "underdog who made his way to success".
- He found early success by gaining 30 to 40 pounds for his role as Andy Dwyer in Parks and Recreation, noting that being "clownish, fatter, sweatier" garnered more laughs.
- Pratt initially struggled to secure leading roles, often being cast as minor "boyfriend" characters despite his aspirations.
- His roles in Moneyball and Zero Dark Thirty, taken between seasons of Parks and Recreation, marked a turning point in his career.
- A significant physical transformation for his role as Star-Lord in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, followed by parts in The Avengers and Jurassic World series, solidified his status as an action star.