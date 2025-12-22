Driving Home For Christmas singer Chris Rea dies aged 74
- Singer-songwriter Chris Rea, famous for songs including the festive hit 'Driving Home For Christmas', has died at the age of 74.
- His family confirmed he passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones.
- Rea had a history of health issues, having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2001 and suffering a stroke in 2016.
- He found fame in the late 1970s and 80s with hits such as 'Fool (If You Think It’s Over)' and 'The Road To Hell'.
- Two of his studio albums, 'The Road To Hell' (1989) and 'Auberge' (1991), both reached number one in the UK charts.