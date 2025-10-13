Chrissy Teigen speaks out over Meghan Markle backlash
- Chrissy Teigen has praised her close bond with Meghan Markle, expressing admiration for her strength and kindness.
- Teigen voiced her confusion over Meghan's 'polarising' public image, insisting the Duchess is a 'kind, good person' who lives 'simply'.
- She highlighted Meghan's resilience in handling public scrutiny, noting that Meghan prioritises her happiness and health despite external narratives.
- Both Teigen and Meghan featured in season two of Meghan’s Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan', where they discussed their shared past on 'Deal or No Deal'.
- Teigen, a mother of four, mentioned that while she and Meghan are friends, their children do not often have playdates due to her preference for staying at home.