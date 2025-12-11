Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

X-Factor duo announce return to music with Christmas single

  • Iconic X-Factor contestants Ant and Seb are returning to music for the first time since 2008.
  • The duo famously performed Peter Andre’s “Mysterious Girl” in their memorable 2008 audition, but did not progress in the competition.
  • They are releasing a new Christmas single titled Sprinkle It on 12 December.
  • All proceeds from the single will be donated to Shelter and Shelter Cymru.
  • The funds will support people experiencing homelessness across the UK.
