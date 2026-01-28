Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Claire Danes recalls emotional ‘meltdown’ over unplanned third pregnancy

Claire Danes reflects on 'My So-Called Life'
  • Claire Danes, 46, shared her emotional reaction to discovering she was pregnant with her third child at the age of 44.
  • Speaking on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Danes admitted she “burst into tears” and had a “meltdown” when she called her OBGYN.
  • She revealed that the pregnancy was not planned, and she did not believe it was physically possible for her to conceive naturally at 44.
  • Danes also mentioned that her previous child, Rowan, was conceived after undergoing two rounds of IVF.
  • She has previously admitted to feeling a “funny shame” about the pregnancy and that she “didn’t think it was possible” at her age.

