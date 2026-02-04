The gross reason Claire Foy can no longer drink coffee
- Claire Foy, the actress famous for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown, disclosed she endured a parasitic infection for five years.
- She believes she contracted the parasites during a trip to Morocco, which led to unexplained weight loss.
- Foy opted to manage the condition through dietary changes, including giving up caffeine, rather than taking strong antibiotics.
- The NHS website details that parasitic worm infections can cause symptoms such as unexplained weight loss and can be acquired both domestically and abroad.
- Additionally, Foy revealed she avoids gluten and sugar due to an autoimmune condition, aiming to prevent inflammation.
