What the third eliminated contestant said after leaving Celebrity Traitors
- Clare Balding, the veteran sports broadcaster, was the third "faithful" contestant eliminated from Celebrity Traitors.
- She received seven votes from her fellow contestants during Thursday's episode before revealing her faithful status.
- Balding said she was “cross” upon discovering that Jonathan Ross and Alan Carr were Traitors, regretting not acting on her earlier suspicions.
- She admitted she "so nearly" voted for Jonathan Ross but ultimately chose Charlotte Church at the roundtable.
- In the same episode, Irish actor Ruth Codd was "murdered" by the Traitors, following previous eliminations of Tom Daley and Paloma Faith.