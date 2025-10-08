Clarkson’s Farm sidekick heads to Australia for new TV show
- Kaleb Cooper, a breakout star from Clarkson's Farm, is set to front his own Amazon Prime series.
- The new four-part show, provisionally titled Kaleb: Down Under, will follow him on a trip to Australia.
- Cooper will immerse himself in a new culture, exploring how farmers operate under different climates.
- He expressed excitement about taking his first-ever flight and seeing if his farming contracting business could go international.
- Filming for the series is scheduled to begin this autumn.