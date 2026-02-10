Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Claudia Winkleman confirmed for new Channel 4 job

  • Claudia Winkleman is set to join Channel 4's presenting team for the 2026 edition of the Crufts dog show.
  • She will host the prestigious event alongside Clare Balding, Ellie Simmonds, and Radzi Chinyanganya.
  • Winkleman expressed her enthusiasm for the role, saying: “I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be.”
  • The four-day show will commence on 5 March 2026 at Birmingham's National Exhibition Centre and will be shown on Channel 4 and More4.
  • The announcement follows Winkleman's recent departure from Strictly Come Dancing and news of her upcoming BBC show, The Claudia Winkleman Show.
