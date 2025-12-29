Former Strictly host lands new BBC role
- Claudia Winkleman will host her own chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
- The programme is scheduled to launch in spring 2026 and will feature Winkleman interviewing celebrity guests in front of a live studio audience.
- So Television, the production company responsible for The Graham Norton Show, will produce Winkleman's new series.
- Winkleman expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, humorously remarking that she expects to be "awful" but is "over the moon".
- This new venture follows Winkleman's recent departure from Strictly Come Dancing and her acclaimed work on shows like The Traitors.