Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

More details released about death of Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader

Amber Raiken in New York
Related: Jimmy Kimmel paid 50th birthday tribute to band leader Cleto Escobedo
  • Cleto Escobedo III, the band leader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, died on Tuesday at the age of 59.
  • His death certificate has now revealed the immediate cause of death as cardiogenic shock, with underlying causes including alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
  • Other conditions contributing to his passing included vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation, sepsis, and chronic kidney disease.
  • Kimmel earlier praised Escobedo, who he met at the age of 9, as a “great friend, father, son, musician and man”.
  • Escobedo had fronted the show's band, Cleto and the Cletones, since its premiere in 2003, and worked with Kimmel for nearly 23 years.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in