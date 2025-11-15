More details released about death of Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader
- Cleto Escobedo III, the band leader for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, died on Tuesday at the age of 59.
- His death certificate has now revealed the immediate cause of death as cardiogenic shock, with underlying causes including alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
- Other conditions contributing to his passing included vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation, sepsis, and chronic kidney disease.
- Kimmel earlier praised Escobedo, who he met at the age of 9, as a “great friend, father, son, musician and man”.
- Escobedo had fronted the show's band, Cleto and the Cletones, since its premiere in 2003, and worked with Kimmel for nearly 23 years.