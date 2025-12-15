Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cliff Richard shares cancer news: ‘I don’t know whether it’s going to come back’

Sir Cliff Richards describes the effects the allegations had on his health
  • Sir Cliff Richard, 85, has revealed he was treated for prostate cancer for the past year, announcing the disease is currently "gone" but doesn’t “know whether it’s going to come back”.
  • His diagnosis was made during an insurance health check before a tour, leading him to advocate for early detection and regular checks.
  • The music icon described the absence of a national prostate cancer screening programme as "absolutely ridiculous", urging the government to implement one.
  • Sir Cliff expressed a desire to collaborate with the King on raising awareness for prostate cancer, following the King's recent cancer treatment announcement.
  • His calls for broader screening coincide with a draft recommendation from the UK National Screening Committee for a targeted prostate cancer screening programme for men aged 45-61 with specific genetic mutations.
