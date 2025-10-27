Barstool’s Cody ‘Beef’ Franke dies at 31
- Barstool Sports personality Cody “Beef” Franke has died at the age of 31.
- His death was attributed to a “sudden medical issue,” according to a tweet shared by Barstool’s Fore Play podcast.
- Franke passed away while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic.
- Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted a tribute to Franke on X, also calling the news “tragic.”
- Franke, who joined Barstool earlier this year, was the Head Golf Professional on the Fore Play podcast.