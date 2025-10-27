Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Barstool’s Cody ‘Beef’ Franke dies at 31

Cody “Beef” Franke has died aged 31, his colleagues have shared.
Cody “Beef” Franke has died aged 31, his colleagues have shared. (Barstool Sports)
  • Barstool Sports personality Cody “Beef” Franke has died at the age of 31.
  • His death was attributed to a “sudden medical issue,” according to a tweet shared by Barstool’s Fore Play podcast.
  • Franke passed away while attending a wedding in the Dominican Republic.
  • Barstool founder Dave Portnoy posted a tribute to Franke on X, also calling the news “tragic.”
  • Franke, who joined Barstool earlier this year, was the Head Golf Professional on the Fore Play podcast.
