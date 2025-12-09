Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The top touring artist of the new millennium wasn’t Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift brings global Eras Tour to close after 149 shows with final '22' hat
  • Pollstar has published its "Most Popular Touring Artists of the Millennium" list, ranking artists based on ticket sales from 2001 to 2025.
  • Coldplay leads the ranking with 24.8 million tickets sold, followed by U2 with 20.2 million and Ed Sheeran with 19.6 million.
  • Taylor Swift, who debuted in 2006, is the only woman in the top 10, securing fifth place with approximately 18.9 million tickets.
  • The analysis distinguishes between tickets sold and money grossed, noting that Swift's Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour ever, earning $2.2 billion.
  • Despite Coldplay leading in tickets sold, Taylor Swift has grossed over $3.1 billion, surpassing Coldplay with a gross of nearly $2.5 billion.
