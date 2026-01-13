Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Best-selling author confirms she has cancer

  • Best-selling author Colleen Hoover announced she is undergoing radiotherapy, sharing a selfie from a hospital in an Instagram post.
  • She has not disclosed further details about her diagnosis, which follows her missing press events for her film adaptation Regretting You due to “unavoidable surgery.”
  • Hoover is widely known for her novel It Ends With Us, which has sold over 10 million copies and contributed to her 50 million worldwide book sales.
  • The Hollywood adaptation of the book, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, achieved box office success but was marred by legal disputes between the lead actors.
  • Hoover, who served as an executive producer, expressed her disappointment regarding the “ugliness” of the legal drama surrounding the film.
