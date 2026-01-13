Best-selling author confirms she has cancer
- Best-selling author Colleen Hoover announced she is undergoing radiotherapy, sharing a selfie from a hospital in an Instagram post.
- She has not disclosed further details about her diagnosis, which follows her missing press events for her film adaptation Regretting You due to “unavoidable surgery.”
- Hoover is widely known for her novel It Ends With Us, which has sold over 10 million copies and contributed to her 50 million worldwide book sales.
- The Hollywood adaptation of the book, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, achieved box office success but was marred by legal disputes between the lead actors.
- Hoover, who served as an executive producer, expressed her disappointment regarding the “ugliness” of the legal drama surrounding the film.