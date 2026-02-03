Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stars to participate in ‘simple acts of silliness’ ahead of Red Nose Day

Moment Jamie Laing learns he raised more than £2m for Comic Relief
  • A host of stars, including Jodie Whittaker, Jill Scott, and Miranda Hart, are set to participate in "simple acts of silliness" for the upcoming Comic Relief campaign.
  • The official launch of Red Nose Day, themed "taking yourself funny for money", aims to demonstrate how light-hearted actions can make a serious difference.
  • England rugby star Joe Marler has teamed up with Scott and drag queen Tia Kofi for a new Comic Relief film, engaging in playful antics to kick off fundraising efforts.
  • Red Nose Day 2026 is scheduled for Friday March 20, culminating in a BBC broadcast featuring comedy sketches and live performances from stars like Davina McCall and Catherine Tate.
  • Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel emphasised the campaign's serious purpose, aiming to raise funds to help people access basic essentials like food and safe housing amidst critical societal challenges.
