Controversial Dancing With the Stars contestant returns after ‘toxic’ comments

  • Corey Feldman has returned to rehearse for the Dancing with the Stars season 34 finale, having been eliminated in week two.
  • His return follows recent comments he made about the show's "behind-the-scenes drama," which he described as "toxic."
  • Feldman's initial remarks were made in a radio show preview, where he discussed "mud-slinging" and negative reports following his elimination.
  • He later clarified his statements to People magazine, asserting that his experience on Dancing with the Stars itself was positive.
  • Feldman explained that the "drama" he referred to was external commentary, rumours, and individuals not directly involved with the show.

