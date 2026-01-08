Upcoming Coronation Street mystery death ‘could be one of five people’
- Coronation Street is set to air a special "flashforward" episode in February, providing a dramatic glimpse into 2026.
- The unique instalment will open with a mysterious death on the street, revealing five potential victims, setting up a complex storyline.
- Producer Kate Brooks stated it is a "who have they done it to, not a whodunit," with the episode showing a character being interviewed by police after finding the body.
- The flashforward will establish the context of events, but the identity of the deceased will remain unknown to viewers.
- Other upcoming storylines include a "romantic spring" for Carla Connor and Lisa Swain, and the continuation of the domestic abuse plot involving Todd Grimshaw and Theo Silverton, developed with LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity Galop.