Coronation Street star opens up on weight‑loss injection rumours
- Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has denied speculation that she used weight-loss injections to achieve her trim figure.
- The 68-year-old, known for playing Liz McDonald, took to social media to refute claims of using "skinny jabs".
- Callard stated that her fitness is a result of her lifelong dedication to exercise and healthy habits.
- She emphasised her credentials as a qualified fitness instructor with a history in workout videos and classes.
- Callard urged her followers to respect individual choices concerning health and body image.