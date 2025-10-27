Coronation Street’s Lucy Fallon seeks emergency care for ‘really sick’ daughter
- Coronation Street actor Lucy Fallon has rushed her baby daughter, Nancy, to A&E.
- The update came after Nancy suffered a series of sinus infections.
- Fallon updated her followers on Instagram on Monday, revealing Nancy had spent the weekend in hospital.
- Baby Nancy has been battling separate throat, ear, and eye infections, alongside teething and a sickness bug.
- The 29-year-old actor expressed her distress over her daughter's condition.