Fan fury as Sally Ann Matthews leaves Coronation Street
- Coronation Street star Sally Ann Matthews, who played Jenny Connor, has quietly left the soap after decades on screen.
- Matthews, who first appeared in 1986 and returned in 2016, announced her departure in August, citing a desire to play different roles and the exit of her onscreen stepdaughter, Daisy Midgeley.
- Her final scenes depicted her character, Jenny Connor, relocating from Weatherfield to Spain after an emotional conversation with Rita Tanner.
- Matthews revealed that the original exit scene was planned to include Bet Gilroy, but this was changed by soap bosses at the last moment.
- Her departure is part of a series of recent exits from the ITV series, with other cast members like Charlotte Jordan and Sue Cleaver also leaving, and Sue Devaney set to depart in 2027.