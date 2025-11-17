Coronation Street star announces she’s been living with blood flow issue for 20 years
- Coronation Street actor Samia Longchambon has revealed she has been living with Raynaud's syndrome for approximately 20 years.
- Raynaud's syndrome is a condition that reduces blood flow to the fingers and toes, causing them to turn pale and lose feeling, often triggered by cold temperatures.
- Longchambon shared a photo of her affected fingertips on Instagram, prompting many followers to share similar experiences and ask for advice.
- She described the condition as not dangerous, though it can be painful when blood returns, and offered tips such as keeping warm, wearing gloves, consuming ginger, and moving fingers.
- The NHS confirms Raynaud's is common and usually not severe, advising self-treatment by staying warm, though it can occasionally indicate a more serious underlying condition.