Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Coronation Street star announces she’s been living with blood flow issue for 20 years

(ITV)
  • Coronation Street actor Samia Longchambon has revealed she has been living with Raynaud's syndrome for approximately 20 years.
  • Raynaud's syndrome is a condition that reduces blood flow to the fingers and toes, causing them to turn pale and lose feeling, often triggered by cold temperatures.
  • Longchambon shared a photo of her affected fingertips on Instagram, prompting many followers to share similar experiences and ask for advice.
  • She described the condition as not dangerous, though it can be painful when blood returns, and offered tips such as keeping warm, wearing gloves, consuming ginger, and moving fingers.
  • The NHS confirms Raynaud's is common and usually not severe, advising self-treatment by staying warm, though it can occasionally indicate a more serious underlying condition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in