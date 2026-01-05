Corriedale shock: Soap favourite locked in blazing minibus by evil rival
- Coronation Street character Billy Mayhew became 'Corriedale's' first victim after being trapped in a blazing minibus.
- The vicar was driving a minibus carrying wedding guests when it crashed into a car driven by Emmerdale characters John Sugden and Aaron Dingle.
- Billy's love rival, Theo Silverton, discovered him trapped in the burning vehicle after the collision.
- Instead of rescuing Billy, Theo intentionally clipped him back into his seatbelt, leaving him to perish as fuel leaked towards the fire.
- Theo Silverton had a history of physically abusing Billy's former partner and friend, Todd Grimshaw.