Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Corriedale: Emmerdale character shot dead ‘by own sister’ in Coronation Street crossover

Emmerdale serial killer shot dead ‘by his own sister’ in explosive Corriedale
  • Emmerdale serial killer John Sugden was shot dead in the first-ever 'Corriedale' crossover episode with Coronation Street.
  • The special episode, which aired on Monday, 5 January 2026, saw characters from both ITV soaps involved in a deadly crash in Saddleworth.
  • Sugden, who was wanted for multiple murders, survived the crash with his former partner Aaron Dingle, and fled into the woods with a gun.
  • His lifeless body was later discovered in the woods, with his sister Victoria Sugden standing over him.
  • The dramatic ending led fans to believe that Victoria Sugden was responsible for her brother's death.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in