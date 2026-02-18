Costco may be quietly cracking down on its famous return policy
- Costco is reportedly tightening its previously lenient return policy, now requiring members to provide additional proof of purchase and managers to monitor return frequency.
- The policy adjustment is a response to customers exploiting the generous return system, with instances such as returning used Christmas trees and very old items being cited.
- The move aligns with a broader retail trend, as fraudulent returns and claims are estimated to cost US retailers $104 billion in 2024.
- Some long-standing members have expressed frustration on social media, reporting denied returns and changes to policies for perishable food items.
- Alongside return policy changes, Costco is also transitioning custom cake and deli tray orders to its mobile app, with further digital upgrades like faster self-checkouts planned.
