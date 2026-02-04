Craig David’s attempt to rescue a fish has gone viral for all the wrong reasons
- UK garage artist Craig David shared a viral TikTok video detailing his attempt to rescue a flying fish in the Maldives.
- David discovered the fish on a dock and, in an effort to save it, threw it back into the sea.
- Immediately after being released, the flying fish was tragically eaten by a much larger fish.
- The unfortunate incident, captured on video, quickly garnered nearly 2 million views and widespread humorous reactions from fans.
- Commenters on the video made light of the fish's fate and David's unexpected role in the event.
