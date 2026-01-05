Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

‘Sad’ Critics Choice dinner compared to Fyre Festival food offering

Chelsea Handler hosted the 2026 Critics Choice Awards
Chelsea Handler hosted the 2026 Critics Choice Awards (Getty/@kylebuchanan/X )
  • The 2026 Critics Choice Awards faced widespread mockery online due to its lacklustre catering for guests.
  • Attendees, including celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, were served only a “snack plate” instead of a full dinner.
  • A photo shared by The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan showed a plate with grapes, cheese, and bruschetta, leading to comparisons with the infamous Fyre Festival.
  • Abbott Elementary star Janelle James humorously referenced the inadequate food during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress.
  • Separately, Hacks co-stars Paul Downs and Meg Stalter garnered attention for arriving in orange outfits that mimicked those worn by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in