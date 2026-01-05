‘Sad’ Critics Choice dinner compared to Fyre Festival food offering
- The 2026 Critics Choice Awards faced widespread mockery online due to its lacklustre catering for guests.
- Attendees, including celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet, were served only a “snack plate” instead of a full dinner.
- A photo shared by The New York Times' Kyle Buchanan showed a plate with grapes, cheese, and bruschetta, leading to comparisons with the infamous Fyre Festival.
- Abbott Elementary star Janelle James humorously referenced the inadequate food during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress.
- Separately, Hacks co-stars Paul Downs and Meg Stalter garnered attention for arriving in orange outfits that mimicked those worn by Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.