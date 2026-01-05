British drama wins big at first awards ceremony of the year
- The 2026 Critics Choice Awards saw Netflix drama Adolescence and Irish actress Jessie Buckley among the prominent winners, setting the pace for the upcoming awards season.
- The Netflix series Adolescence secured four prizes in the limited series categories, with Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, and Erin Doherty winning acting awards.
- Jessie Buckley was awarded Best Actress for her compelling performance in the historical drama Hamnet, where she portrays William Shakespeare's wife.
- Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another clinched the coveted Best Picture and Best Director awards.
- Timothee Chalamet won Best Actor for his role in Marty Supreme, while Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was named Best Movie Made for Television.