Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fans applaud Cynthia Erivo for protecting Ariana Grande after fan jumps barricade at Wicked premiere

Moment fan rushes at Ariana Grande at Wicked 2 premiere
  • Cynthia Erivo is being applauded for instinctively defending co-star Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore.
  • A viral video shows Erivo, 38, immediately stepping between Grande, 32, and a man who jumped over a barricade to grab the singer, pushing him away before security intervened.
  • Fans have praised Erivo's quick actions but have also criticized the security guards for their slow response to the incident.
  • The man involved, Johnson Wen, is notorious for similar disruptive behavior at celebrity events and was previously arrested for rushing the stage at a Katy Perry concert.
  • Wen later posted on Instagram bragging about the confrontation, leading to widespread condemnation from other users, who called his actions an assault.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in