Queen Camilla among famous faces at Jilly Cooper’s memorial

Jilly Cooper makes cameo appearance in Rivals
  • Queen Camilla and numerous celebrities attended a memorial service for author Dame Jilly Cooper at Southwark Cathedral in central London.
  • Dame Jilly, celebrated for her steamy fiction novels including Rivals, died unexpectedly in October aged 88 after sustaining injuries from a fall.
  • The service saw attendance from the cast of the Disney+ series Rivals, based on her book, alongside figures such as Dame Joanna Lumley, Stanley Tucci, and Rupert Everett.
  • Tributes at the service described Dame Jilly as a person with a ”champagne soul”, a “brilliant writer”, and someone who was both “fabulous” and “naughty”.
  • Camilla's children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes, were also present, with Dame Jilly's fictional character Rupert Campbell-Black reportedly partly based on Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.
