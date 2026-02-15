Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Graham Norton left confused after awkward interaction with chat show guest

Graham Norton couldn't remember past exchange with Damon Albarn
Graham Norton couldn't remember past exchange with Damon Albarn (BBC)
  • Damon Albarn's recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show after a nine-year absence led to an awkward on-air exchange with the host.
  • Albarn questioned Norton about the long gap between appearances and recalled a past nightclub encounter where he allegedly confronted Norton about it.
  • Graham Norton stated he had no recollection of the alleged nightclub conversation, suggesting he might have been drunk or had blanked it due to awkwardness.
  • Albarn previously had a public dispute with Taylor Swift, where he controversially claimed she did not write her own songs, leading to Swift's strong rebuttal and Albarn's subsequent apology.
  • Graham Norton is a friend of Taylor Swift and recently featured in her star-studded “Opalite” music video.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in