Dancing With the Stars fans threaten to boycott show over latest elimination
- The Dancing with the Stars semifinals saw Whitney Leavitt and her partner Mark Ballas eliminated, despite their high scores and positive judge feedback.
- Leavitt and Ballas scored 29 out of 30 for both their dances, tying for second place on the judges' leaderboard and receiving praise for "literal perfection."
- Their elimination was due to a lack of fan votes, which sparked significant outrage among viewers on social media platform X.
- Many fans threatened to boycott the finale, arguing that the elimination was a popularity contest and disregarded Leavitt's dance talent.
- However, some viewers suggested that Leavitt's perceived attitude and past comments contributed to her lack of fan support, rather than her dancing ability.