Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dancing with the Stars winners crowned after tightest finale in show’s history

Robert Irwin teases new Dancing with the Stars season 34 lineup
  • Robert Irwin and Witney Carson have been crowned the newest champions of Dancing With the Stars, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
  • The winning duo scored 89 out of a possible 90 points, finishing just one point behind Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, who achieved a perfect 90.
  • The finale saw all five competing couples, including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actor Elaine Hendrix, perform three distinct routines.
  • The champions were determined by a combination of judges' scores and over 72 million viewer votes cast during the final episode.
  • Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough highlighted that the margin between the top two couples was one of the tightest in the show's history.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in