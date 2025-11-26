Dancing with the Stars winners crowned after tightest finale in show’s history
- Robert Irwin and Witney Carson have been crowned the newest champions of Dancing With the Stars, taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
- The winning duo scored 89 out of a possible 90 points, finishing just one point behind Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, who achieved a perfect 90.
- The finale saw all five competing couples, including Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and actor Elaine Hendrix, perform three distinct routines.
- The champions were determined by a combination of judges' scores and over 72 million viewer votes cast during the final episode.
- Co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough highlighted that the margin between the top two couples was one of the tightest in the show's history.