R&B and neo-soul singer D’Angelo dies aged 51

The singer died after a prolonged battle with cancer
The singer died after a prolonged battle with cancer (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • R&B and neo-soul singer D'Angelo has died at the age of 51.
  • His family confirmed his passing on 14 October 2025, stating he succumbed to cancer after a prolonged battle.
  • D'Angelo, whose full name was Michael D’Angelo Archer, was renowned for hits including 'Lady', 'Brown Sugar', and 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)'.
  • A family statement expressed heartbreak and requested privacy, while celebrating his legacy of 'extraordinarily moving music'.
  • They invited fans to join them in mourning his death and commemorating the musical gift he left the world.
