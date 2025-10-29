Dani Dyer reveals she had miscarriage before falling pregnant with son
- Dani Dyer has revealed she suffered a miscarriage before falling pregnant with her son, Santi.
- The former Love Island shared the personal experience during an appearance on Jamie Laing’s Great Company dodcast.
- Dyer said the miscarriage happened “very early on” and intensified her desire to have a baby.
- She described pregnancy as “so scary” following the experience.
- You can contact the Miscarriage Association helpline on 01924 200799 or email the charity at info@miscarriageassociation.org.uk.The helpline is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Friday. For more information, help and support regarding pregnancy loss, you can contact Tommy’s on 0800 0147 800.