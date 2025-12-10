Daniel Craig’s surprise relief after quitting James Bond
- Actor Daniel Craig has revealed he is working harder and enjoying his career more since concluding his role as James Bond.
- Craig stated he is now embracing diverse roles he might have previously hesitated over due to the shadow of 007.
- This shift has allowed him to pursue "really interesting, different stuff," leading to greater job satisfaction.
- He has diversified his portfolio, notably starring as detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series and William Lee in Queer.
- Craig is set to reprise his role as Blanc in the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and expressed a desire to continue the franchise.