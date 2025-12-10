Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Daniel Craig’s surprise relief after quitting James Bond

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery trailer
  • Actor Daniel Craig has revealed he is working harder and enjoying his career more since concluding his role as James Bond.
  • Craig stated he is now embracing diverse roles he might have previously hesitated over due to the shadow of 007.
  • This shift has allowed him to pursue "really interesting, different stuff," leading to greater job satisfaction.
  • He has diversified his portfolio, notably starring as detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series and William Lee in Queer.
  • Craig is set to reprise his role as Blanc in the upcoming Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery and expressed a desire to continue the franchise.
