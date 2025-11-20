Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why Daniel Craig nearly never appeared in one of his most iconic roles

Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson Talk faith, confessions, and buried bodies in ‘Knives Out 3’
  • Rian Johnson revealed Daniel Craig was initially unavailable to play detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series due to his commitments to the James Bond films.
  • Johnson stated that Craig was his first choice for the role, and he approached other actors after Craig's initial unavailability, who subsequently turned down the part.
  • Craig became free due to a delay in the Bond production, allowing him to take on the role, with the first film quickly moving into production.
  • The first Knives Out film, released in 2019, was a significant box office success, leading Netflix to acquire the rights for two sequels in a £345 million deal.
  • The upcoming third film, Wake Up Dead Man, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, is described as Benoit Blanc's "most personal journey yet" and adopts a darker, Edgar Allan Poe-inspired mystery style.
