Why Daniel Craig nearly never appeared in one of his most iconic roles
- Rian Johnson revealed Daniel Craig was initially unavailable to play detective Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out series due to his commitments to the James Bond films.
- Johnson stated that Craig was his first choice for the role, and he approached other actors after Craig's initial unavailability, who subsequently turned down the part.
- Craig became free due to a delay in the Bond production, allowing him to take on the role, with the first film quickly moving into production.
- The first Knives Out film, released in 2019, was a significant box office success, leading Netflix to acquire the rights for two sequels in a £345 million deal.
- The upcoming third film, Wake Up Dead Man, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, is described as Benoit Blanc's "most personal journey yet" and adopts a darker, Edgar Allan Poe-inspired mystery style.