Oscar winner says critics focus on ‘least important details’ of his acting method

A look at Daniel Day-Lewis's range in his films
  • Sir Daniel Day-Lewis expressed frustration over the misrepresentation of his method acting style, stating it "p****s him off" when it is linked to "lunacy".
  • He clarified that his method is intended to free actors to create a "living, breathing human being" for their colleagues to interact with.
  • Day-Lewis dismissed commentators who he believes lack understanding of his acting process, focusing on "least important details" like living in a jail cell to prepare for a role.
  • He addressed Brian Cox's comments regarding Jeremy Strong, stating he does not feel responsible for Strong's acting methods and considers him a "very fine actor".
  • The acclaimed actor, a three-time Oscar winner, recently returned to acting in Anemone, directed by his son, clarifying his 2017 retirement statement was "ill-advised".
