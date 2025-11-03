Oscar winner says critics focus on ‘least important details’ of his acting method
- Sir Daniel Day-Lewis expressed frustration over the misrepresentation of his method acting style, stating it "p****s him off" when it is linked to "lunacy".
- He clarified that his method is intended to free actors to create a "living, breathing human being" for their colleagues to interact with.
- Day-Lewis dismissed commentators who he believes lack understanding of his acting process, focusing on "least important details" like living in a jail cell to prepare for a role.
- He addressed Brian Cox's comments regarding Jeremy Strong, stating he does not feel responsible for Strong's acting methods and considers him a "very fine actor".
- The acclaimed actor, a three-time Oscar winner, recently returned to acting in Anemone, directed by his son, clarifying his 2017 retirement statement was "ill-advised".