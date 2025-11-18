Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The sweet note Daniel Radcliffe sent his young successor in new Harry Potter adaptation

Gino talks 'Harry Potter' cast
  • Daniel Radcliffe revealed in a Good Morning America interview that he sent a note to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old star of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV adaptation.
  • Radcliffe wished McLaughlin an even better experience than he had playing the iconic character, noting he was also 11 when he first took on the role.
  • “I just see these pictures of him and the other kids and I just want to hug them,” Radcliffe added, noting how young the three new leads seem.
  • The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling's seven books, with production having begun in July at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK.
  • The cast for the new adaptation includes Arabella Stanton as Hermione, Alastair Stout as Ron, and various other actors in key roles.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in