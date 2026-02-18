Daniel Radcliffe fears becoming a ‘spectral phantom’ for new Harry Potter TV show
- Daniel Radcliffe has urged fans and the press not to compare the new Harry Potter reboot cast with the original actors.
- He asked people to avoid making him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint "weird spectral phantoms" in the new stars' lives.
- The HBO TV adaptation will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
- Each of the seven Harry Potter novels will receive its own series, with production having commenced last year.
- The reboot's cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks