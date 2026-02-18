Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Daniel Radcliffe fears becoming a ‘spectral phantom’ for new Harry Potter TV show

Michael Gambon and Alan Rickman prank Daniel Radcliffe on set of Harry Potter
  • Daniel Radcliffe has urged fans and the press not to compare the new Harry Potter reboot cast with the original actors.
  • He asked people to avoid making him, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint "weird spectral phantoms" in the new stars' lives.
  • The HBO TV adaptation will feature Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
  • Each of the seven Harry Potter novels will receive its own series, with production having commenced last year.
  • The reboot's cast also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in