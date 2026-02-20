Danny Dyer gives update on potential Celebrity Traitors appearance
- Danny Dyer has dismissed rumours that he will be appearing in the second series of Celebrity Traitors, calling them "absolute b******s".
- Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor stated that the BBC has not yet contacted him about joining the show.
- Dyer clarified that while he would participate if asked, no offer has been made.
- Reports in January suggested that Celebrity Traitors producers were keen to cast Dyer for the 2026 series.
- Dyer also discussed his new series Rivals and The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which he stars in with his daughter Dani.
