Danny and Dani Dyer on their new caravan-themed TV show

Danny Dyer teases Celebrity Traitors appearance on one condition
  • Actors Danny Dyer and his daughter Dani Dyer are starring in a new Sky One series, The Dyers’ Caravan Park' which documents their efforts to revive a holiday park in Kent.
  • The series follows the father-daughter duo as they attempt to transform Priory Hill in Leysdown, Kent, into a vibrant holiday destination.
  • Danny Dyer, who initially rejected the idea despite his affection for caravan holidays, enlisted Dani to help restore the park to its former glory, reminiscent of his 1980s childhood experiences.
  • Their mission involves revamping the park, improving its business, and winning over sceptical residents and staff, aiming to breathe new life into the British holiday tradition.
  • The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which also explores working-class voices and the challenges of running such a venture, is scheduled to premiere on Sky One and NOW on Tuesday, February 24.
