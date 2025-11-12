Hollywood star to ‘disappear for a while’ after demanding year
- Dave Franco is taking a break from acting and public appearances after a demanding year filled with multiple projects.
- He is currently promoting Now You See Me: Now You Don't, the third film in the popular heist series, which premieres this Friday.
- This film marks his fourth project this year, following the romance drama Regretting You, a guest role in The Studio, and the body-horror film Together.
- Franco, who describes himself as introverted, finds press tours challenging and looks forward to “disappearing for a while”.
- Now You See Me: Now You Don't sees him reprise his role as Jack Wilder alongside returning and new cast members, nearly a decade after the previous instalment.