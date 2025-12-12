Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

This fast-food chain surprisingly earns top spot as America’s favorite

Justin Bieber orders at Scottish fast food joint during golfing trip
  • Yelp's "Most Loved Brands for 2025" list has named Dave's Hot Chicken as the new top fan-favorite fast-food chain in the United States.
  • The list was compiled by analyzing customer behaviors such as average ratings, website visits, and photo uploads, with 71 percent of Dave's reviews being four or five stars.
  • Customers praised Dave's Hot Chicken for consistent food quality, generous portion sizes, fast service, and customisable spice levels, including a "reaper" option.
  • Despite being founded in 2017, Dave's Hot Chicken surpassed established chains like McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, with Trader Joe's and bb.q chicken taking second and third place respectively.
  • A separate "25th Annual Drive-Through Study" found Chick-fil-A and Dutch Bros had the highest customer satisfaction at 98 percent, while McDonald's drive-throughs had the lowest at 86 percent.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in