How BBC plans to celebrate Sir David Attenborough’s monumental 100th birthday

  • The BBC will commemorate Sir David Attenborough's 100th birthday on 8 May with a special week of programming.
  • The celebration includes three new shows: Making Life on Earth: Attenborough’s Greatest Adventure, Secret Garden, and a live event titled 'David Attenborough’s 100 Years on Planet Earth.
  • Making Life on Earth will feature new interviews and a behind-the-scenes look at his 1979 series, while Secret Garden explores hidden worlds within British gardens and conservation efforts.
  • The live event at the Royal Albert Hall will feature the BBC Concert Orchestra and special guests.
  • The week will also showcase episodes from his classic series and a dedicated collection of 40 programmes available on iPlayer, acknowledging his profound impact on natural history broadcasting.
