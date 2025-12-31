David Beckham leaves son Brooklyn out of New Year’s Instagram post
- David Beckham's New Year's Instagram post, featuring his wife and three younger children, notably excluded his eldest son, Brooklyn, reigniting speculation about a family feud.
- Cruz Beckham clarified on Instagram that his parents, David and Victoria, and he himself, had been blocked by Brooklyn, refuting claims they had unfollowed him.
- Reports suggested a rift between Brooklyn and his brother Romeo over Romeo's former girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who allegedly briefly dated Brooklyn.
- Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, reportedly missed Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show due to Turnbull's attendance, and later celebrated their vow renewal and Christmas with the Peltz family, with the Beckhams absent from photos.
- Brooklyn has publicly stated he doesn't worry about "negative things" or "rubbish" headlines regarding his personal life, emphasising his happiness with his wife, Nicola.